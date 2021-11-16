Nexo (NEXO) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $33.91 Million

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last week, Nexo has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and approximately $33.91 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo coin can currently be purchased for about $3.33 or 0.00005494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00049559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.07 or 0.00217801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00010587 BTC.

About Nexo

NEXO is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

