NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexGen Energy Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. The company owns a portfolio of uranium exploration assets primarily in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

NXE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.06. NexGen Energy has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a current ratio of 16.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,595,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 1,260.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,122,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,322 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,033 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $9,999,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,629,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

