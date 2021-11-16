Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 77.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,125 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Newpark Resources during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Newpark Resources during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Newpark Resources during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Newpark Resources during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Newpark Resources during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Paul L. Howes purchased 30,000 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $68,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NR stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $300.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 3.48. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 million. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

