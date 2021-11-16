Newman & Schimel LLC Purchases Shares of 293 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 293 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,013.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $889.79 and a 200-day moving average of $738.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 327.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $404.09 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $744.40.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,445,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,014,401 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

