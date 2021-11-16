Newman & Schimel LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Newman & Schimel LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $163.88 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $119.22 and a 1 year high of $166.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

