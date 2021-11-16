Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Gap Down to $19.21

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.21, but opened at $17.29. Newegg Commerce shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 16,516 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63.

Get Newegg Commerce alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Newegg Commerce by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the third quarter worth about $3,682,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newegg Commerce during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Newegg Commerce by 308.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 209,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Newegg Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newegg Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.