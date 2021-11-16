Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Takes Position in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 180 Life Sciences by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 180 Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $857,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in 180 Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $953,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in 180 Life Sciences by 137.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 38,220 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in 180 Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $634,000. Institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNF opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. 180 Life Sciences Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of 180 Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

