New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target Increased to $1.75 by Analysts at TD Securities

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cormark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.15.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.76 on Monday. New Gold has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 53.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Gold during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in New Gold during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in New Gold during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Gold during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

