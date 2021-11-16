New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.71 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.4% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.57. The stock had a trading volume of 15,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,093. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.52. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.58 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

