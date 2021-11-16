New Capital Management LP Takes $3.07 Million Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 61,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of New Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. New Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.13% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 242,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after acquiring an additional 22,424 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 810.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 68,393 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 315.8% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.27.

