New Capital Management LP Invests $270,000 in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2021

New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. M Financial Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2,485.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 343.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000.

SUSA stock opened at $104.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.58. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $105.69.

