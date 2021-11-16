New Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of New Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,044,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,086,000 after purchasing an additional 119,004 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,151,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $67.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.94. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.25 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48.

