Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000.

Get Nevro alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.38.

NYSE NVRO opened at $94.37 on Tuesday. Nevro Corp. has a 52 week low of $92.39 and a 52 week high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 7.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.05 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.