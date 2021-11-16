Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its position in Enbridge by 4.3% during the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Enbridge by 1.2% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in Enbridge by 1.1% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.674 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.07.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

