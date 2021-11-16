Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 14,561 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,561 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 16.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the third quarter worth about $369,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $951,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $76,320,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,026,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

OGN stock opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.