Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,983,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,859,000 after acquiring an additional 390,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after acquiring an additional 366,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,752,000 after acquiring an additional 345,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,665,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,737,804,000 after acquiring an additional 253,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.80.

In related news, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITW opened at $239.02 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $192.89 and a one year high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.46 and its 200-day moving average is $226.94. The company has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.