NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 103,600 shares, a decline of 77.5% from the October 14th total of 460,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 545,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,611. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.40.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NRBO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

