NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

NASDAQ:NBSE opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $114.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 34.5% in the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,727,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 35.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 339,017 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $5,988,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 116.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 228,973 shares during the period. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 17.9% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 407,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.