NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,780 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTCT. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,024 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,962,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,625,000 after purchasing an additional 883,550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,070,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,561,000 after purchasing an additional 625,175 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,476,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,679,000 after purchasing an additional 183,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 155,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $98,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $211,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.48 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 0.71.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

