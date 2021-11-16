Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.20

Shares of Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.20 and traded as high as $7.09. Netlist shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 440,815 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

Get Netlist alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Netlist had a return on equity of 51.11% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $26.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million.

Netlist Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.