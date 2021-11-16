Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) Short Interest Update

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 324,100 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the October 14th total of 848,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NLST opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.79 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.20. Netlist has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Get Netlist alerts:

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Netlist had a return on equity of 51.11% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $26.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.