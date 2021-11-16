NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NTGR. BWS Financial lowered shares of NETGEAR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.25.

NETGEAR stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. NETGEAR has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.16. The company has a market cap of $856.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.73.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NETGEAR will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,073 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $901,082.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $26,725.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,971. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

