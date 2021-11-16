Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $667.70.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (up previously from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $679.33 on Tuesday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $475.84 and a 12 month high of $690.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $300.91 billion, a PE ratio of 61.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $629.34 and a 200-day moving average of $557.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,290 shares of company stock worth $77,504,021 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Netflix by 282.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 86,394 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,066,000 after acquiring an additional 63,820 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $2,826,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Netflix by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,687 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 13,872.6% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 54,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,427,000 after acquiring an additional 54,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

