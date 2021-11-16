NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $5.10 EPS

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $5.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:NTES traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.01. 126,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875,316. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.72. NetEase has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The company has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.58%.
NetEase Company Profile
NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.
