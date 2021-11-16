Nestree Price Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Nestree has a market cap of $11.58 million and $548,415.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,318.94 or 0.98799368 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00048341 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00037975 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.86 or 0.00584511 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001618 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,203,880,474 coins. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

