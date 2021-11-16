Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neovasc Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s products include the Tiara (TM) mitral valve prosthesis in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer (TM) for the treatment of refractory angina and a line of advanced biological tissue products that are used as key components in third-party medical products, including transcatheter heart valves. Neovasc Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, Canada. “

Get Neovasc alerts:

Shares of Neovasc stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.16 and a quick ratio of 9.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.68. Neovasc has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.60.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 40.59% and a negative net margin of 979.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Neovasc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Neovasc by 108.3% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 156,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neovasc by 74.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 31,393 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neovasc during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neovasc during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Neovasc by 3,295.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 89,309 shares during the period. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neovasc

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neovasc (NVCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.