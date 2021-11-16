Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to post sales of $82.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.88 million and the lowest is $78.93 million. Navigator posted sales of $66.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year sales of $309.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $300.87 million to $317.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $414.91 million, with estimates ranging from $394.58 million to $435.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Navigator had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $68.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.49 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Navigator by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Navigator during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Navigator during the 2nd quarter valued at about $657,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Navigator by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000.

NYSE:NVGS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.99. 137,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Navigator has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $12.46.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

