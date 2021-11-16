NatWest Group’s (NWG) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Investec raised shares of NatWest Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NatWest Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.79.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NYSE NWG opened at $5.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.38. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 5.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.