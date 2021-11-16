National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on NGG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get National Grid alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,296,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,315,000 after buying an additional 28,216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,033,000 after buying an additional 68,087 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,429,000 after buying an additional 36,090 shares in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NGG traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.92. 173,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,020. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.59. National Grid has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.