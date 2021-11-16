National Grid (LON:NG) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,039.85 ($13.59).

Get National Grid alerts:

LON NG opened at GBX 981.60 ($12.82) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.12. National Grid has a 52-week low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 983.70 ($12.85). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 930.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 933.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.