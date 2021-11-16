National Bankshares Trims GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Target Price to C$66.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GDI has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$62.33.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

GDI stock opened at C$48.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 21.35. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of C$39.89 and a one year high of C$60.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocelyn Trottier sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.90, for a total transaction of C$142,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,564,750. Also, Senior Officer Stéphane Lavigne sold 26,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total transaction of C$1,543,393.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,893,912.38.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.