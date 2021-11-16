National Bankshares Increases Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$15.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$13.75 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LUG. Desjardins raised shares of Lundin Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC reissued a buy rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.71.

Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$12.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 14.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.15. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$9.11 and a one year high of C$12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

