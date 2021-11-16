National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has C$100.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$98.95.

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$105.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$35.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$100.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$96.41. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$69.09 and a 52 week high of C$105.74.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.17 billion. As a group, analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 8.8399997 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

