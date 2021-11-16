National Bank Financial Comments on Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.56.

Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$13.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 15.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.53. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$7.78 and a 1 year high of C$13.33.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.68, for a total value of C$634,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 248,456 shares in the company, valued at C$3,150,422.08. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,500 over the last ninety days.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.