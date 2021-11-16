National Bank Financial Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.49. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

POW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered Power Co. of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.25.

TSE POW opened at C$42.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$28.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.76, a current ratio of 130.01 and a quick ratio of 110.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$42.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.56. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$28.17 and a one year high of C$44.53.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

