National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut National Australia Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NABZY stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24. National Australia Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4728 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Australia Bank (NABZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.