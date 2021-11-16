NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Short Interest Down 88.1% in October

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 88.1% from the October 14th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NNXPF traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.52. The company had a trading volume of 22,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,805. NanoXplore has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $7.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NanoXplore from C$6.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NanoXplore from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.