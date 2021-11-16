MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director Sells $1,130,000.00 in Stock

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $1,130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG traded up $2.99 on Tuesday, reaching $116.95. 88,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,524. MYR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $116.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MYR Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MYR Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in MYR Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in MYR Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in MYR Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

