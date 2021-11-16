My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Major Shareholder Shoshana Yael Zigdon Sells 85,000 Shares

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) major shareholder Shoshana Yael Zigdon sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $89,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
MYSZ opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.68. My Size, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26.
My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. My Size had a negative return on equity of 221.59% and a negative net margin of 6,210.14%. On average, analysts forecast that My Size, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.
My Size Company Profile
My Size, Inc offers mobile device measurement solutions. The firm provides these solutions to address shortcomings in multiple verticals, including the e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping /parcel and do it yourself, or DIY, industries. The company focuses on the e-commerce and fashion/apparel industry.
