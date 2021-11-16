My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Major Shareholder Shoshana Yael Zigdon Sells 85,000 Shares

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) major shareholder Shoshana Yael Zigdon sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $89,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

MYSZ opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.68. My Size, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26.

Get My Size alerts:

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. My Size had a negative return on equity of 221.59% and a negative net margin of 6,210.14%. On average, analysts forecast that My Size, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of My Size during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of My Size during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of My Size by 187.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 546,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 356,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of My Size during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

My Size Company Profile

My Size, Inc offers mobile device measurement solutions. The firm provides these solutions to address shortcomings in multiple verticals, including the e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping /parcel and do it yourself, or DIY, industries. The company focuses on the e-commerce and fashion/apparel industry.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for My Size Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for My Size and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.