Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $250,000 Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,316 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

AFL stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.64. 23,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,082. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $42.23 and a 1-year high of $57.76.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,352. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

