Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Cuts Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lowered its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Genuine Parts makes up about 1.6% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,594,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,672,000 after purchasing an additional 122,489 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,794,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,204 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $564,426,000 after purchasing an additional 164,673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,457,000 after purchasing an additional 77,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,621,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

GPC traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.61. 258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,264. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $93.62 and a 1 year high of $137.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.28.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

