Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.12. Mueller Water Products posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $83,973.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,595 shares of company stock worth $667,878. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 66.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after buying an additional 193,571 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,470,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after buying an additional 27,458 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 82.1% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,533,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,106,000 after buying an additional 691,298 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 27.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,200,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,726,000 after buying an additional 467,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 25.8% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

MWA traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,048. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.11%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

