Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADRNY. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $35.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.40. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $35.43. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.29.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

