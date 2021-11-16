Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of TopBuild worth $26,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLD. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 12.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,637,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,901,000 after buying an additional 176,876 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in TopBuild by 436.4% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,928 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in TopBuild by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,455,000 after acquiring an additional 244,069 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in TopBuild by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 334,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in TopBuild by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 272,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,960,000 after acquiring an additional 43,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.70.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $1,057,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total transaction of $1,142,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD opened at $267.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.23. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $161.35 and a fifty-two week high of $271.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

