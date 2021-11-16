Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 230.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $25,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,027,000. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 53.3% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 39.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RHS opened at $161.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $146.90 and a 52 week high of $166.95.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

