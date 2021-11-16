Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 18,641.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,191,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185,598 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of MINISO Group worth $24,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 909.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 99,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 90,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,896,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MINISO Group by 527.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,015,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,108,000 after purchasing an additional 853,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of MNSO stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $35.21.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. MINISO Group had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is currently -15.38%.

MINISO Group Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

