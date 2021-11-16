Morgan Stanley Purchases 254,019 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 129.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of Kontoor Brands worth $25,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 35.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 402.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 22.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Shares of KTB stock opened at $58.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.25 and its 200 day moving average is $56.99. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.48 and a 12 month high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.83.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.