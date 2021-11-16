Morgan Stanley Lowers Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $280.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $188.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.23. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $153.04 and a twelve month high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $728,317. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

