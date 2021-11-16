Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 468.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,899,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $24,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 52.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 1,840.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares during the period. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

CENX stock opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.67. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $581.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.90 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CENX shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.