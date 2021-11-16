Morgan Stanley Has $24.31 Million Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 346,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.39% of Steelcase worth $24,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the first quarter worth $3,311,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 191.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 164,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 108,110 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 108.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 128,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 66,543 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 62.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 63.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 67,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 253.25 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.33 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is presently 1,160.23%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

